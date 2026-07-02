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WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
02.07.26 | 09:42
1,114 Euro
-0,18 % -0,002
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1121,21412:08
Dow Jones News
02.07.2026 10:51 Uhr
247 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company 
02-Jul-2026 / 09:18 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Standard Form TR-1 
 
  Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
 NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland) 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT Public Limited Company 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify): 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: 
 
Name:                City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
Wellington Management Group LLP   c/o Wellington Management Company LLP, 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210 USA 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): 

Citibank NA 
 
Chase Nominees Ltd. 
 
BNY Custodial Nominees (Ireland) Ltd. 
 
State Street Nominees Ltd. 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
30 Jun 2026 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
 
01 Jul 2026 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
3% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                  % of voting    % of voting rights 
                  rights attached  through financial   Total of both in % 
                  to shares     instruments 
                                               Total number of voting 
                                            rights of issuer 
                                    (9.A + 9.B) 
                  (total of 9.A)  (total of 9.B.1 + 
                           9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   3.03%                   3.03%        524,344,819 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification                                    
(if applicable) 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
               Number of voting rights                  % of voting rights 
Class/type of shares ISIN 
code (if possible) 
               Direct    Indirect                   Direct    Indirect 
 
 
IE00BJ34P519 Common Stock           15,909,188                          3.03% 

SUBTOTAL A          15,909,188                         3.03% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
 
               Expiration  Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be  % of voting 
Type of financial instrument date     Conversion Period  acquired if the instrument is     rights 
                                exercised/converted 

                        SUBTOTAL B.1                          

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial instrument Expiration  Exercise/      Physical or cash Number of voting   % of voting 
               date     Conversion Period  settlement    rights        rights 

                                   SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are 
effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: 
 
          % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Name        equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
          notifiable threshold      than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
 
Wellington 
Management Group  3.03%                                  3.03% 
LLP 
 
 
Wellington Group  3.03%                                  3.03% 
Holdings LLP 
 
 
Wellington 
Investment     3.03%                                  3.03% 
Advisors Holdings 
LLP 
 
Wellington 
Management Company 3.03%                                  3.03% 
LLP 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder]  will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]. 

12. Additional information: 

Done in London on 01 Jul 2026.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 434718 
EQS News ID:  2358870 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2358870&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2026 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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