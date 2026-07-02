Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Holding(s) in Company 02-Jul-2026 / 09:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland) 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Irish Residential Properties REIT Public Limited Company 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Wellington Management Group LLP c/o Wellington Management Company LLP, 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210 USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): Citibank NA Chase Nominees Ltd. BNY Custodial Nominees (Ireland) Ltd. State Street Nominees Ltd. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 30 Jun 2026 6. Date on which issuer notified: 01 Jul 2026 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting % of voting rights rights attached through financial Total of both in % to shares instruments Total number of voting rights of issuer (9.A + 9.B) (total of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 3.03% 3.03% 524,344,819 reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BJ34P519 Common Stock 15,909,188 3.03% SUBTOTAL A 15,909,188 3.03% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be % of voting Type of financial instrument date Conversion Period acquired if the instrument is rights exercised/converted SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting date Conversion Period settlement rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Name equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Wellington Management Group 3.03% 3.03% LLP Wellington Group 3.03% 3.03% Holdings LLP Wellington Investment 3.03% 3.03% Advisors Holdings LLP Wellington Management Company 3.03% 3.03% LLP 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]. 12. Additional information: Done in London on 01 Jul 2026.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: HOL TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 434718 EQS News ID: 2358870 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 02, 2026 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)