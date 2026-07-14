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WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 08:08
1,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0761,18413.07.
Dow Jones News
14.07.2026 08:33 Uhr
147 Leser
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Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Notice of Interim Results

DJ Notice of Interim Results 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Notice of Interim Results 
14-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 

Timing of Release of 2026 Interim Results and Investor Conference Call 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") today announces that it will be releasing its Interim Results for 
the period from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026 at 7.00am GMT on Friday 14 August 2026. 

An investor conference call will be hosted by I-RES' management at 9.00am GMT on 14 August 2026. 

The details for this call are outlined below: 

Ireland (Local): +353 1 691 7842 
 
Ireland (Toll-Free): +353 1800 816 490 
 
United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999 
 
United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 808 189 0158 
 
All Other Locations: +44 20 3936 2999  
 
Global Dial-In Numbers 

Access Code: 130365 

To listen to the conference call and view the investor presentation slides via the Live Webcast Facility, please 
register here: webcast link 
 
A replay will be available after the call is completed using the following details: Tel: +44 162 657 2049 and provide 
the Instant Replay passcode 813791. The replay will expire on Friday, August 28, 2026 
 
END 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
For Investor Relations: 
 
Orla Keegan, Head of Investor Relations            o.keegan@ires.ie     Tel: +353 (0) 87 299 2445 

For Media Queries: 
 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                        iresreit@drury.ie   Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 
 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                 iresreit@drury.ie Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally 
managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living 
sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising 
its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at 
www.iresreit.ie. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 436112 
EQS News ID:  2365092 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2365092&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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