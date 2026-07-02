

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased marginally to a series record low in May, preliminary figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 5.0 percent, down from April's 5.1 percent. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to remain stable at 5.1 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.5 percent.



The number of unemployed people was decreased by 22,000 to 1.278 million in May compared to a month ago.



Data showed that the employment rate dropped to 63.0 percent from 63.1 percent, reflecting a decline of 22,000 employed people compared to the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News