

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - IT major Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Thursday announced a partnership with UK-based AI firm Domyn to provide sovereign AI services to regulated clients across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



Under the deal, Domyn will supply large language models deployable on-premise or in private cloud, while Cognizant will handle integration and application development. The companies plan to create smaller, sector-specific models and build industry agents for highly regulated industries.



The tie-up will focus on the UK, Ireland, DACH, Northern and Southern Europe and the Middle East. It targets clients that need to keep data within controlled environments to meet European regulations.



Citing Gartner, Cognizant said 50% of cloud AI workloads were expected to run on sovereign cloud deployments by 2029, higher than 5% in 2025, driven by geopolitical factors.



In pre market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Cognizant were up 0.83 percent, changing hands at $41.41, after closing Wednesday's regular session 6.04 percent higher.



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