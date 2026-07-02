

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - OCI N.V. (OCINY.PK) on Thursday published a statement from NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited, which reaffirmed its support for the implementation of Rembrandt II, the proposed combination of OCI's business with Orascom Construction PLC.



NNS issued the statement in connection with its voluntary public offer for OCI shares.



NNS had proposed to acquire OCI through a voluntary all-cash offer of EUR 4.10 per share. On June 26, NNS said the offer price represented its final offer, but added that it would be prepared to sell its shareholding in OCI if a third party made an offer that provided greater value to all shareholders.



OCI board, while recommending EUR 4.10 cum dividend per Share offer made by NNS, said the court-appointed independent, non-executive directors of OCI decided to endorse convening an extraordinary general meeting to approve OCI-Orascom deal.



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