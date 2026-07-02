

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The yen rose to a 6-day high of 183.77 against the euro, a 2-week high of 160.92 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-day high of 199.57 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 185.09, 162.60 and 201.03, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen advanced to a 2-day high of 214.67 from an early more than a 2-month low of 216.08.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to nearly a 3-month high of 111.15, a 2-day high of 91.61 and more than a 4-month high of 113.44 from early lows of 112.16, 92.40 and 114.40, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 186.00 against the euro, 159.00 against the greenback, 198.00 against the franc, 210.00 against the pound, 110.00 against the aussie, 90.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.



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