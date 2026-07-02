Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announces voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders held on June 24, 2026. A total of 86,959,346 common shares were voted, representing 45.22% of all outstanding common shares of the Company.

Shareholders re-elected all the Company's current board of directors, as well as approved the appointment of the Company's current auditor, McGovern Hurley LLP. The Company's shareholders also re-approved the Company's existing stock option plan.

Simon Quick, CEO of the Company, stated, "We are making good progress on key milestones in the first half of 2026. Within a few weeks, our team will occupy the Caribou Process Plant, we will officially register our Murray Brook development EIA permit, and commence our 3,000-meter exploration program in July at Murray Brook. Therefore, this option grant is designed to incentivize certain key individuals for their past contributions to Canadian Copper and align new hires that will manage our expanding footprint in New Brunswick. The Company has priced each option unit at a 5% premium to the previously closed share price in an effort to respect our current and future shareholders."

Canadian Copper further reports that pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted 1,900,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.63 per common share to vest quarterly over an 18-month period and expire on July 2nd, 2031.

The Company relied on sections 5.5 (a) and (b) and 5.7(1)(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 as the exemption from the minority approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions MI 61-101 in respect of the grant of stock options to the directors of the Company as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the grant of the options to the director of the Company exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral development company with a 100% owned copper, zinc and silver portfolio of mineral resources as well as other base metal exploration assets. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 192,017,255 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Canadian Copper Inc.