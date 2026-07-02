

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar retreated against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback retreated to 1.1411 against the euro and 0.8078 against the franc, from an early 5-day high of 1.1361 and a 6-day high of 0.8119, respectively.



The greenback eased to 1.3292 against the pound, from an early high of 1.3218.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.20 against the euro, 0.76 against the franc and 1.35 against the pound.



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