

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged in May, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



The jobless rate came in at 6.2 percent in May, unchanged from April but down from 6.3 percent seen in May 2025. Economists had forecast the jobless rate to edge up to 6.3 percent.



Data showed that unemployment fell by 55,000 to 10.986 million in May. Compared with last year, unemployment decreased 158,000.



The youth unemployment rate remained stable at 14.7 percent in May.



The EU unemployment rate also remained unchanged in May, at 5.9 percent. The rate stood at 6.0 percent in the same period last year. The EU's youth unemployment rate rose marginally to 15.2 percent from 15.1 percent in the previous month.



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