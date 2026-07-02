

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - More than a dozen people were killed in a large-scale overnight Russian attack on Ukrainian capital Kyiv using missiles and drones.



Most of the victims were children, reports quoting Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who earlier warned that a massive Russian attack was imminent, said Russia mainly targeted ordinary residential buildings.



Russia's Defense Ministry said it targeted energy facilities in retaliation for Ukraine's attacks on its civilian infrastructure.



Ukraine's air force said it intercepted most of nearly 500 drones and dozens of missiles that Russia launched towards the capital from multiple directions Wednesday night.



This was the latest in a series of attacks across the country that continue to kill and injure civilians, damage critical civilian infrastructure and disrupt essential services.



Between June 26 and Wednesday morning, hostilities and strikes killed more than 40 civilians and injured 460 others in Ukraine, according to the UN's aid coordination office.



The Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions were among the hardest hit.



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