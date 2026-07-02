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WKN: A0LCUY | ISIN: CA1366351098 | Ticker-Symbol: L5A
Tradegate
02.07.26 | 12:05
13,540 Euro
-1,60 % -0,220
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,28013,58013:49
13,30013,70013:41
PR Newswire
02.07.2026 13:00 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Canadian Solar Inc. Announces Results of 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

KITCHENER, ON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that it held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 30, 2026. Each of the proposals submitted for shareholder approval was approved. Specifically, the shareholders approved:

  1. The election of Shawn (Xiaohua) Qu, Harry E. Ruda, Andrew L.C. Wong, Lauren C. Templeton, Leslie Chang, Colin Parkin, and Yuan Z. Qu each as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed;
  2. The re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as the auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until its successor is appointed, and the authorization of the directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration.

About Canadian Solar Inc.
Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects - delivering solar, storage, system integration and long-term operation under a single accountable partner. Over the past 25 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 177 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar had shipped over 20 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of March 31, 2026, and had a $3.5 billion contracted backlog as of May 8, 2026. In North America, Canadian Solar operates local manufacturing to meet tariff and compliance requirements and safeguard on-schedule project delivery. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12.2 GWp of solar power projects and 6.4 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 24 GWp of solar and 81 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Canadian Solar Inc. Contact
Wina Huang
Investor Relations
Canadian Solar Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.