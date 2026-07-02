Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 1 July 2026 was 415.82p (cum income) ex dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

02 July 2026