

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone house prices increased at a slower pace in the first quarter, Eurostat reported Thursday.



House prices rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, weaker than the 5.1 percent increase in the fourth quarter.



Meanwhile, house prices growth doubled to 1.0 percent on a quarterly basis from 0.5 percent in the preceding period.



House prices in the EU27 grew 5.1 percent on a yearly basis in the first quarter after climbing 5.4 percent a quarter ago. The quarterly growth advanced to 1.2 percent from 0.7 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News