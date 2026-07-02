Nordic American Tankers Limited - Our ships are out of the Arabian Gulf

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

We have had 3 ships stuck in the Arabian Gulf. The problems started February 28 this year.

These vessels have now gone through the Hormuz Strait and are again involved in international business.

Our crews are safe.

We enjoy excellent market conditions for our ships.

I am very pleased to send you this report.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see

www.nat.bm



Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171



