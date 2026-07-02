Nordic American Tankers Limited - Our ships are out of the Arabian Gulf

Thursday, July 2, 2026
Dear Shareholders and Investors,
We have had 3 ships stuck in the Arabian Gulf. The problems started February 28 this year.
These vessels have now gone through the Hormuz Strait and are again involved in international business.
Our crews are safe.
We enjoy excellent market conditions for our ships.
I am very pleased to send you this report.
For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see
www.nat.bm
Sincerely,
Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd.
Contacts:
Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391
Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171
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