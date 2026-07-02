

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets improved as a sharply lower-than-expected payrolls data from the U.S. on Thursday morning caused markets to tone down fears of an immediate rate hike by the Federal Reserve.



According to the CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders, the likelihood of a quarter percent rate hike by the Fed in July has fallen to 20 percent from 29 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures have rallied as the labor report dimmed fed rate hike bets. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index dropped more than half a percent as markets revised lower the Fed rate hike expectations. Bond yields have however hardened across regions.



Crude oil prices have dropped around a percent. Gold prices have rallied more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies rallied emphatically.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,719.40, up 0.79% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,531.20, up 0.64% Germany's DAX at 25,632.41, up 2.25% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,648.61, up 1.62% France's CAC 40 at 8,498.57, up 1.93% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,388.06, up 1.68% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 68,733.15, down 2.47% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,724.50, up 0.02% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,028.90, down 2.03% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,055.03, up 0.76% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,648.09, down 7.89%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.77, down 0.61% EUR/USD at 1.1444, up 0.58% GBP/USD at 1.3360, up 0.63% USD/JPY at 161.09, down 0.90% AUD/USD at 0.6927, up 0.51% USD/CAD at 1.4175, down 0.28%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.479%, up 0.09% Germany at 2.9620%, up 1.32% France at 3.726%, up 1.20% U.K. at 4.7998%, up 0.77% Japan at 2.772%, up 2.48%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $70.63, down 1.31%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $67.62, down 1.40%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,130.00, up 1.17%. Silver Futures (Sep) at $61.59, up 1.77%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $61,539.31, up 5.05% Ethereum at $1,662.06, up 5.79% BNB at $562.08, up 3.52% XRP at $1.09, up 5.26% Solana at $81.25, up 8.69%



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