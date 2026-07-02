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WKN: A1XEY8 | ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 | Ticker-Symbol: RMP1
Frankfurt
01.07.26 | 08:03
1,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0601,17019:49
Dow Jones News
02.07.2026 18:33 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 
02-Jul-2026 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BJT0FF39 
 
Issuer Name 
 
RM PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Harwood Capital LLP 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

Name                        City of registered office    Country of registered office 
 
Harwood Capital Management (Gibraltar) Limited   Gibraltar            Gibraltar 
 
Harwood Capital LLP                 London              United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name                      City of registered office     Country of registered office 
 
Rockwood Strategic Plc             London              United Kingdom 
 
Harwood Capital LLP              London              United Kingdom 
 
Oryx International Growth Fund Limited     Guernsey             Guernsey

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Jul-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Jul-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  19.499000       0.000000            19.499000   19125000 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      18.224000       0.000000            18.224000     
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BJT0FF39       17500000                      17.842000        
 
GB00BJT0FF39       1125000                       1.147000         
 
GB00BJT0FF39       500000                       0.510000         
 
Sub Total 8.A       19125000                     19.499000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
 
Christopher  Rockwood 
Harwood    Strategic Plc  17.842000                            17.842000% 
Bernard Mills 
 
 
Christopher  Harwood Capital 
Harwood    LLP       1.147000                             1.147000% 
Bernard Mills 
 
 
Christopher  Oryx 
Harwood    International  0.510000                             0.510000% 
Bernard Mills Growth Fund 
       Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

02/07/2026

13. Place Of Completion

London Stock Exchange

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 434749 
EQS News ID:  2359262 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2359262&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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