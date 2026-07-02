

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study of more than 355,000 adults by researchers at Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University in Los Angeles suggests that drinking coffee may be linked to a lower risk of serious liver diseases, including liver cancer, cirrhosis and death from liver-related conditions.



'Our findings support moderate coffee consumption for people who already enjoy and tolerate it well,' said Dr. Ju Dong Yang, medical director of the Liver Cancer Program at Cedars-Sinai.



The study found that the more coffee people drank, the lower their risk of liver disease appeared to be. Drinking one to two cups a day was linked to a 20% lower risk of cirrhosis, a 24% lower risk of liver cancer and a 31% lower risk of dying from liver disease. People who drank three to four cups a day had a 35% lower risk of both cirrhosis and liver cancer, along with a 41% lower risk of liver-related death. Those who drank five or more cups a day had a 32% lower risk of cirrhosis, a 47% lower risk of liver cancer and a 42% lower risk of liver-related death.



The benefits were seen even with one to two cups a day, but they appeared to be strongest among people who drank about three to four cups daily. Blood tests also showed that coffee drinkers had higher levels of proteins linked to healthy liver function and lower levels of markers associated with liver scarring and inflammation. They also had lower levels of fat, liver enzymes and iron.



However, the researchers stressed that the study only found a link and does not prove that coffee prevents liver disease. They said coffee should not replace proven ways to protect liver health. They also noted that caffeine is not suitable for everyone. It can worsen some heart conditions, raise blood pressure and increase anxiety or sleep problems.



'Prevention should continue to focus on maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol, exercising regularly, and managing blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol,' Yang advised.



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