Bending Spoons S.p.A. ("Bending Spoons"), a leading technology company, today announces the closing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 57,971,015 of its ordinary shares, at an initial public offering price of $29.00 per share. The offering consisted of 34,398,640 shares sold by Bending Spoons and 23,572,375 shares sold by certain selling shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders"). The gross proceeds from the offering to Bending Spoons, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, was approximately $953,917,285.50. Bending Spoons did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Shareholders.

Bending Spoons' ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 1, 2026 under the ticker symbol "BSP".

Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan, and Allen Company LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Jefferies, Evercore ISI, BNP Paribas, Mizuho, Societe Generale, Crédit Agricole CIB, Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI CIB Division), UniCredit, and Banca Akros Gruppo Banco BPM are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 30, 2026. A prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Copies of the prospectus may also be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at +1 (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or

Allen Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 9th floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at +1 (212) 339-2220, or by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons is built on the conviction that operational excellence enables efficient growth through acquisitions. It acquires digital businesses, implements deep transformations and ongoing optimizations to sustainably expand earnings, and reinvests in additional acquisitions, thereby continuing the compounding cycle. The company has executed this strategy for more than a decade and, to date, has never sold a material business.

Bending Spoons strives to envision the most successful version of an acquired business, and works to close the gap between its current state and that vision as quickly and completely as possible. The transformation is typically deep and entails reorganizing teams, overhauling technology, redesigning user interfaces, accelerating product development, and enhancing marketing and monetization. AI is often both a central component of the vision and a key tool in implementing the transformation.

Bending Spoons' performance is driven by its Platform comprising its people, proprietary technologies, and proprietary data and reflects an intense focus on achieving exceptional talent density, cultural strength, and technical capabilities.

Bending Spoons' main businesses include AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, Evernote, Harvest, komoot, Remini, StreamYard, Vimeo, and WeTransfer. In March 2026, the company served over 500 million monthly active users and more than 9 million monthly paying customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260702820621/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Christy Keenan

Bending Spoons S.p.A.

ck@bendingspoons.com

Darren McDermott

Brunswick Group U.S.

bendingspoonsus@brunswickgroup.com