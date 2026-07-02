

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conair has recalled about 1.72 million Cuisinart metal wire bristle grill brushes due to an ingestion hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.



The recall covers eight grill brush models sold under the Cuisinart brand, including models CCB-100, CCB-4125, CCB-5014, CCB-6450, CCB-8012, CCB-4114, CCB-W2, and CSBS-777. Some of the recalled brushes were also included in select Cuisinart grill tool sets.



Conair has received at least 54 reports of detached wire bristles, including three incidents in which consumers swallowed the bristles and required medical treatment to remove them from the throat or digestive tract.



The recalled products were sold at Burlington, TJ Maxx, Ross, and online through Amazon.com and Cuisinart.com from June 2009 through March 2026 for $8 to $20.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled brushes and contact Conair for a full refund or a credit toward purchases at Cuisinart.com.



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