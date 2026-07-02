

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California has become the first U.S. state to standardize food date labels, with a new law taking effect Wednesday that aims to reduce consumer confusion and curb food waste.



Under the law, food manufacturers can no longer use 'Sell By' labels on products sold in the state and must instead use standardized labels indicating either product quality or safety.



Manufacturers are now required to use 'Best if Used By' to indicate when a product is at its peak quality and 'Use By' for foods where the date relates to safety.



The law is intended to help consumers distinguish between food that may have lost some freshness and food that is no longer safe to consume. The 'Sell By' label, previously used primarily as guidance for retailers on shelf management, often led shoppers to discard food unnecessarily.



State lawmakers approved the legislation in 2024, citing research showing that inconsistent food labeling contributes significantly to household food waste. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, confusion over date labels accounts for nearly 20% of food waste nationwide. California alone throws away an estimated 6 million tons of unexpired food each year.



Supporters say the change will simplify food labeling by replacing more than 50 different date phrases currently used on packaged foods. Consumer advocates and food banks have argued that standardized labels will reduce unnecessary waste while helping families save money.



The California Grocers Association said retailers generally support the measure, although some have had to update labeling systems. Shoppers may continue to see older labels on store shelves for several months as existing inventory is sold.



The move has added momentum to efforts for a national standard. New York lawmakers have approved similar legislation awaiting the governor's signature, while lawmakers in several other states have introduced comparable bills. A bipartisan proposal that would establish uniform food date labels nationwide is also pending in Congress.



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