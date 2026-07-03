

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Winco Fireworks has recalled about 87,120 Unity 7 Shot 200 Gram Aerial Cake firework devices in the U.S. because the fireworks can tip over during use, posing explosion and burn hazards.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled fireworks can become unstable and tip over while operating, creating a risk of serious injury from explosions and burns.



The recall covers Unity 7 Shot 200 Gram Aerial Cake fireworks, model MEF6096, sold in red, white and blue packaging featuring the word 'Unity' and American flag graphics. The affected products have date codes between March 16, 2026, and May 18, 2026, printed beneath the barcode on the back of the package.



No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled products.



The fireworks were sold at Pyro City stores and other independent fireworks retailers nationwide from January 2026 through May 2026 for $6 to $8.



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, which will be issued in cash or to the original method of payment.



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