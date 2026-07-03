

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain industrial production registered its strongest growth in six months in May, the statistical office INE said Friday.



Industrial production climbed by adjusted 3.4 percent on a yearly basis in May, faster than the 2.3 percent increase in April. This was the biggest expansion since last November.



Within total production, only consumer goods output decreased in May, down 1.0 percent. Production of intermediate and capital goods climbed 5.4 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively. Energy production increased 5.1 percent from the last year.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output grew only 0.8 percent after climbing 4.4 percent in the prior month.



Month-on-month, industrial output rebounded 1.2 percent after falling 0.3 percent in April, data showed.



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