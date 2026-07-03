

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a major international effort to evaluate potential treatments for Ebola disease due to Bundibugyo virus (BVD), the PARTNERS clinical trial has opened enrolment for patients in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



The PARTNERS (Platform Adaptive Randomised Trial for New and Repurposed Filovirus TreatmentS) trial will assess whether two antiviral therapies - a monoclonal antibody (MBP134) and remdesivir - can improve survival among people diagnosed with BVD. It will also evaluate whether combining the two antivirals provides additional benefits.



The trial, sponsored by the World Health Organization, has been coordinated by the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale in DR Congo, the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Belgium, and the University of Oxford, in collaboration with international research, clinical and humanitarian partners, and supported by Africa CDC.



Since the start of the outbreak, more than 1400 people have been diagnosed with Ebola, nearly 210 people have recovered and nearly 440 people have died of the disease in the African country. While effective treatments have been developed for Ebola virus disease, none are currently approved for the Bundibugyo virus strain, and no treatment has been shown to work across all virus types that cause Ebola diseases.



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