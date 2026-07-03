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WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Tradegate
03.07.26 | 15:04
43,495 Euro
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43,49043,51515:06
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PR Newswire
03.07.2026 14:24 Uhr
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SheMed Launches Oral Wegovy in the UK

Female-founded healthtech unicorn expands access to GLP-1 treatment following record-breaking pre-launch demand

LONDON, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SheMed, the UK-based women's health platform and female-founded healthtech unicorn, will begin offering oral Wegovy on Tuesday, July 7, giving eligible patients a new alternative to injectable GLP-1 medications through its personalised, diagnostics-led weight management programme.

The launch follows record-breaking pre-launch demand, reflecting growing interest among women seeking a needle-free option for medically supervised weight management.

Unlike many GLP-1 providers, SheMed begins every patient's journey with a female health-focused at-home blood test and clinician review before treatment starts. The screening evaluates metabolic health, diabetes and cardiovascular risk, as well as liver and thyroid function, helping licensed clinicians determine eligibility and develop a personalised treatment plan based on each patient's health profile. Patients continue to receive ongoing clinical support and monitoring throughout treatment through SheMed's digital platform.

"Oral GLP-1 medications represent an important step forward for women because they offer greater choice without compromising clinical outcomes," said Rachael Joy, Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer at SheMed. "Whether a patient chooses a daily tablet or a weekly injection, treatment should begin with a clear understanding of their health. Blood testing, clinician review and ongoing support help ensure patients receive the right treatment while safely managing side effects and achieving sustainable long-term results."

Oral Wegovy contains semaglutide, the same active ingredient found in injectable Wegovy, and works by mimicking the body's natural GLP-1 hormone to regulate appetite, reduce hunger and increase feelings of fullness. Taken once daily, the tablet provides an alternative for patients who prefer not to use weekly injections.

Clinical data from Novo Nordisk's OASIS programme demonstrated that participants taking oral semaglutide alongside lifestyle intervention achieved average weight loss of approximately 16.6% over 64 weeks, with more than one-third losing at least 20% of their body weight.

SheMed is currently pricing the Wegovy pill at £69 for the first month, with ongoing monthly pricing based on dosage:

  • 1.5 mg: £154/month
  • 4 mg: £179/month
  • 9 mg: £219/month
  • 25 mg: £269/month

Patients can complete their clinical consultation ahead of fulfilment, allowing eligible individuals to begin treatment as medication becomes available.

More information is available at: https://www.shemed.co.uk/weg-pill

About SheMed
SheMed is the UK's first clinician-led GLP-1 weight loss programme designed specifically for women, combining prescription medications including Wegovy with at-home blood screening and ongoing clinical support. Founded by sisters Chloe and Olivia Ferro, SheMed connects women with registered specialists and delivers personalised, science-backed care built around each woman's individual health profile. With over 100,000 UK women and plans from £69 per month. www.shemed.co.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shemed-launches-oral-wegovy-in-the-uk-302817618.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.