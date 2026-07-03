Las Vegas Sands Donates $150,000 to The LGBTQ+ Center of Las Vegas for a Workforce Development Program Supporting Housing-Insecure Youth

The 2026 Sands Cares contribution is enabling The Center to provide paid work experience and transferable job skills to youth through its Espresso Yourself Cafe mobile coffee truck.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / Published by Las Vegas Sands on June 16, 2026

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) announced it has contributed $150,000 to The LGBTQ+ Center of Las Vegas (The Center) for a workforce training and employment program designed to support unhoused and housing-insecure youth through the organization's Espresso Yourself Café program.

Funding is enabling The Center to provide work experience and transferable job skills to 20 young adults ages 18-24 through development of the Espresso Yourself Café mobile coffee truck, which will provide them with pathways to sustainable employment, income stability and permanent housing.

The Center initially launched the Espresso Yourself Café as a permanent location in its main facility last year and has received strong participant engagement. The organization is extending the program to community locations through the mobile coffee truck while combining employment opportunities and job training for vulnerable youth.

"With Sands' continued and valued partnership, we are creating meaningful opportunities for vulnerable youth to build confidence, develop job skills and gain real-world work experience," said John Waldron, CEO of The Center. "This program reflects what The Center is all about - providing a safe and welcoming space where people can grow, thrive and reach their full potential."

Sands and The Center began working together through Sands Cares in 2021 when the company contributed to the expansion of the Arlene Cooper Community Health Center. Since then, Sands has continued Sands Cares investments that have enabled The Center to expand its health care resources, make improvements to its core facility and sustain its administrative office.

In addition, Sands hosted The Center in the Sands Cares Accelerator from 2023-2025, enabling the organization to expand and develop its marketing and communications capabilities through the exclusive three-year capacity-building program. Sands and The Center recently celebrated the nonprofit's Sands Cares Accelerator graduation and three-year accomplishments, which included increased media and social media visibility, recognition as a thought leader in community-based care and greater national awareness.

"We're entering a new phase in our work with The Center and embarking on an area that's very much aligned with our company's global focus on workforce development and providing economic empowerment through job skills and employment opportunities," Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, said. "We've also been dedicated to the issue of youth homelessness in Las Vegas, so the opportunity to provide support for unhoused and housing-insecure youth was another strong connection with our priorities. We think this program will have great return for The Center and the youth who participate."

The Center has been a vital part of the Las Vegas Valley for 30 years and provides a safe, non-judgmental environment for life-enriching programs, wellness services, events, education and support for people who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies of the community. As the hub for an array of essential resources, The Center operates two clinics that deliver physical and mental health care, offers a variety of community service programs, and serves as a leading advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Sands Cares partnership with The Center aligns with Sands' priorities on nonprofit partner advancement, workforce development, hardship relief and support for organizations serving diverse communities. To learn more about Sands Cares, visit sands.com/responsibility/communities/.

To learn more about The LGBTQ+ Center of Las Vegas, visit https://thecenterlv.org/.

About The LGBTQ+ Center of Las Vegas For more than 30 years, The LGBTQ+ Center of Las Vegas has been providing a safe and welcoming place where everyone can receive the information, support, and services needed to thrive. With its headquarters located at 401 S. Maryland Parkway, The Center's threefold focus is to provide health services, advocacy, and community empowerment.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

Contacts:

Kristin Koca

Sands

702.923.9142

Kristin.Koca@sands.com

Kendall Tenney

10e Media

702-303-6702

ktenney@10emedia.com

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SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/las-vegas-sands-donates-150-000-to-the-lgbtq-center-of-las-vegas-for-a-workforce-development-1186409