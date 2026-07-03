

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales increased more than expected in May after remaining flat in the previous month, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.



The sales value rose 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in May, following a stagnant change in April. Economists had expected an increase of 0.1 percent.



Sales of food products expanded 0.2 percent monthly in May, and those of non-food products increased the same by 0.2 percent.



Regarding non-food items, the largest increase was recorded for household appliances, radios, televisions, and tape recorders, which grew 4.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth improved to 2.2 percent in May from 1.7 percent in the prior month.



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