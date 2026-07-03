

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation moderated in June to the lowest level in three months, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 32.11 percent in June from 32.61 percent in May. The expected inflation rate was 32.1 percent.



The annual price growth in housing eased to 45.14 percent from 45.59 percent. Inflation based on transportation softened to 31.15 percent from 34.29 percent. Education costs grew at a slower pace of 46.1 percent versus 50.1 percent a month ago.



Meanwhile, inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated somewhat to 35.45 percent from 34.86 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.99 percent after rising 1.71 percent in May.



Separate official data showed that producer price inflation also slowed to a 3-month low of 28.09 percent in June from 28.93 percent in May.



Prices for mining and quarrying sector surged 53.50 percent and those for manufacturing climbed 29.65 percent. Meanwhile, the price index for the utility sector rose only 4.12 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 1.8 percent, slower than the 2.75 percent rise in May.



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