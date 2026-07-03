Ørsted A/S: Ørsted discontinues rating engagement with Standard & Poor's, remains committed to solid investment grade rating

3.7.2026 14:09:49 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

Following a review of the business and financing needs going forward, Ørsted has, effective as of today, decided to discontinue the rating engagement with Standard & Poor's Global Ratings.

Ørsted continues to be rated by Moody's (rating: Baa2, negative outlook) and Fitch (rating: BBB, stable outlook). As part of this change, Fitch (Taiwan branch) has assigned Ørsted Wind Power TW Holding A/S and Ørsted A/S a rating of A+(twn), stable outlook.

Ørsted remains committed to a solid investment grade rating and funds from operations (FFO)/net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) above 30%. The FFO/NIBD reported in Q1 2026 quarterly results was approx. 42% and thus comfortably above this target. This decision has no implications for the financial outlook of the company.

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations

Morten Buttler

+45 99 55 95 52

globalmedia@orsted.com

Investor Relations

Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig

+45 99 55 90 95

IR@orsted.com

About Ørsted

Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by 35 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 7,7000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.