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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
03.07.26 | 14:24
24,190 Euro
+3,16 % +0,740
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,32024,33016:38
24,31024,32016:37
PR Newswire
03.07.2026 16:24 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Skanska builds industrial facility in Karmøy, Norway, for NOK 1.1 billion, about SEK 1.0 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with aluminum producer Hydro for the construction of a new aluminum wire rod production facility in Karmøy, Norway, for approximately NOK 1.1 billion, about SEK 1.0 billion. The contract will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project comprises the construction of a new industrial facility for aluminium wire rod production at Hydro's plant in Karmøy. The facility will include a production hall with furnaces and a wire rod production line, as well as buildings for storage, maintenance and office functions. The scope also covers civil works, technical installations and connections to existing infrastructure at the site.

The new production line is designed with an annual capacity of approximately 110,000 tonnes of aluminium wire rod.

Construction has started and completion is scheduled for March 2028.

For further information please contact:
Audun Lågøyr, EVP Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-industrial-facility-in-karmoy--norway--for-nok-1-1-billion--about-sek-1-0-billion,c4370979

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4370979/4180806.pdf

20260703 NO industrial facility

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-no-hydro-karmoy,c3551115

Image NO hydro karmoy

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-builds-industrial-facility-in-karmoy-norway-for-nok-1-1-billion-about-sek-1-0-billion-302817676.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.