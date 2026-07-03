

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska announced that it has signed a contract with aluminum producer Hydro to construct a new aluminum wire rod production facility in Karmøy, Norway. The contract is valued at approximately NOK 1.1 billion, equivalent to about SEK 1.0 billion.



The project involves building a modern industrial facility at Hydro's existing plant in Karmøy. It will feature a production hall equipped with furnaces and a wire rod production line, alongside dedicated buildings for storage, maintenance, and office functions. The scope also includes civil works, technical installations, and integration with the site's existing infrastructure.



The new production line is designed to deliver an annual capacity of around 110,000 tonnes of aluminum wire rod, strengthening Hydro's production capabilities.



Construction is already underway, with completion scheduled for March 2028.



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