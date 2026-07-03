

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian market remains firmly up in positive territory on Friday, led by gains in materials, healthcare and communications sectors. The undertone remains firm amid easing geopolitical tensions and rising hopes the Fed will not hike interest rates anytime soon.



The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 35,352.05, was up 287.35 points or 0.82% at 35,254.02 a little while ago.



The Materials Capped Index is up 2.3%. Southern Cross Gold and Discovery Silver Corp are up 9.6% and 8.25%, respectively. Wesdome Gold Mines, 5N Plus, Americas Gold & Silver, G Mining Ventures, Aya Gold & Silver, Dpm Metals, Aris Mining Corporation, Viszla Silver Corp., and Torex Gold Resources are gaining 4%-7.5%.



Healthcare stocks Extendicare and Sienna Senior Living are up 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively. Chartwell Retirement Residences is gaining about 1%.



Communications stocks Quebecor, Cogeco Communications and Telus Corporation are up 2%, 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively. Rogers Communications is rising about 1%.



Secure Energy Services, Aimia, AtkinsRealis, Aecon, Spin Mater Corp., Badger Infrastructure Solutions, Finning International, Precision Drilling Corporation, TransAlta, Interfor and Cineplex are up 2%-6%.



Brookfield Business Partners, Lightspeed Commerce, Transcontinental, Thomson Reuters, Richelieu Hardware and Empire Company are down 1%-2%.



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