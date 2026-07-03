West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") announces that it has entered into an investor relations and marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with New Era Publishing Inc., operating as Katusa Research, to provide investor awareness and marketing services to the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, New Era Publishing will provide a comprehensive investor awareness program designed to increase market awareness of the Company through digital marketing initiatives, editorial content, investor communications, social media distribution and other online investor engagement activities. All materials disseminated on behalf of the Company will be subject to the Company's review and approval to ensure compliance with applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

The Agreement has a term commencing July 3, 2026 and continuing through the completion of the marketing campaign, currently anticipated to conclude during the first quarter of 2027.

As consideration for the services to be provided, the Company has agreed to pay New Era Publishing total compensation of US$1,400,000 (approximately CAD$1,987,500), payable in three installments: US$400,000 (approx. CAD$567,500) by July 7, 2026; US$500,000 (approx. CAD$710,000) by November 30, 2026; and US$500,000 by January 15, 2027, in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. No stock options, warrants or other securities will be granted by Surge as compensation under the Agreement.

Based in Vancouver, BC, New Era Publishing Inc. is an arm's length service provider to the Company specializing in media and investor relations services, within the natural resource sector. To the knowledge of the Company, neither New Era Publishing nor its principals presently own any securities of the Company. New Era Publishing has agreed that neither it nor its directors, officers, employees or affiliates will trade securities of the Company during the term of the engagement under the Agreement.

The Agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Graham Harris, Chairman of Surge Battery Metals, commented:

"With the recent strategic financing placing the Company in a strong financial position as we advance the Nevada North Lithium Project toward a construction decision, we believe it is important to broaden awareness of Surge among North American and international investors. We look forward to working with Katusa Research to communicate our progress while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and disclosure."

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Surge Battery Metals Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of battery metals required to support the global transition to clean energy. The Company's flagship Nevada North Lithium Project is located in Elko County, Nevada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer,

Director, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "possible", "potential", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities including lithium and nickel, the accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental, local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure or water, changes in laws, rules and regulations including in the United States, Nevada or California or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for lithium related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in the United States or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations, and intentions with respect to development of its business and of its Nevada properties may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions (including US government subsidies or incentives) on its ability to secure further financing or funding of its Nevada properties. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental (including endangered species, habitat preservation and water-related risks) and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

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Source: Surge Battery Metals Inc.