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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
04.07.2026 00:38 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Celebrating the Enduring Spirit of American Freedom

ELEKTROS Extends Its Warmest Independence Day Wishes to Shareholders, Families, and Communities Across the Nation

Happy Independence Day!

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / On behalf of everyone at ELEKTROS Inc., we proudly extend our sincere best wishes to our valued shareholders, business partners, veterans, active-duty members of the Armed Forces, their families, and all Americans celebrating this Fourth of July.

Independence Day stands as a timeless reminder of the values that have shaped our nation-freedom, opportunity, perseverance, innovation, and hope. We are grateful to be part of a country where vision, determination, and hard work continue to inspire new ideas and new possibilities.

As families gather to celebrate this historic holiday, we wish everyone a safe, joyful, and memorable Independence Day. We deeply appreciate the confidence and support of our shareholders and remain committed to pursuing our long-term vision with integrity and dedication.

May God bless our shareholders, may God bless our servicemen and servicewomen, and may God continue to bless the United States of America.

Happy Fourth of July!

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a guarantee of future performance.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.
Publicly Traded (OTC PINK:ELEK)
West Palm Beach, Florida
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/celebrating-the-enduring-spirit-of-american-freedom-1186569

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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