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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
04.07.2026 01:02 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: A Tribute to the American Spirit

ELEKTROS Inc. Proudly Celebrates Independence Day and Extends Its Heartfelt Gratitude to Our Valued Shareholders, Veterans, and Every American Who Believes in the Promise of Tomorrow

Happy Fourth of July!

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / On behalf of everyone at ELEKTROS Inc., we extend our warmest wishes to our valued shareholders, business partners, customers, veterans, active-duty members of the Armed Forces, and families across America celebrating this historic day.

The Fourth of July is more than a national holiday-it is a celebration of freedom, courage, perseverance, and the limitless opportunities that define the American spirit. It reminds us that through innovation, determination, and unity, great achievements are possible.

To our shareholders, thank you for your continued confidence, loyalty, and support. Your belief in our vision inspires us every day as we continue working diligently toward our long-term objectives. We are honored to have you as part of the ELEKTROS family.

As you celebrate with your loved ones, we wish you peace, happiness, prosperity, good health, and a safe holiday weekend filled with unforgettable memories.

May God bless our shareholders, may God bless our veterans and the men and women serving our nation, and may God continue to bless the United States of America.

Happy Independence Day!

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or as a guarantee of future performance.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.
Publicly Traded (OTC PINK:ELEK)
West Palm Beach, Florida
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/a-tribute-to-the-american-spirit-1186572

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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