Stenocare A/S: STENOCARE completes integration of CannGros ApS

STENOCARE A/S

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, DENMARK

TICKER: STENO

STENOCARE A/S ("STENOCARE") is pleased to announce that the integration of CannGros ApS, acquired in November 2025, has now been successfully completed by the end of June 2026. The integration of CannGros ApS has been completed as planned, with several successful import, repackaging and sales cycles executed, the corporate merger finalized, and process optimisations implemented to reduce both cost and lead time.

The acquisition of CannGros ApS was made to strengthen STENOCARE's position in the Danish medical cannabis market and to expand the company's product portfolio. Since the acquisition, STENOCARE has completed several successful cycles of import, repackaging and sales of the CannGros products, confirming the operational setup and commercial rationale behind the transaction.

As part of the integration process, STENOCARE has identified and implemented several optimisation opportunities in the repackaging process. These improvements are expected to reduce both cost and lead time, supporting a more efficient and scalable operating model going forward. This has been possible thanks to the existing Stenocare product-line setup and packaging procedures, that can be fully leveraged with the CannGros product-line.

In addition, the corporate merger of CannGros ApS into STENOCARE A/S has also been completed (approved by the Board of Directors in both companies). The merger was approved at STENOCARE's Annual General Meeting in May 2026 and approval by the Board of Directors in both companies has completed the formal process.

With the operational integration, process optimisation and corporate merger now completed, the business case supporting the acquisition of CannGros ApS has been fulfilled. STENOCARE Management is very satisfied with the outcome and with the progress achieved since the acquisition.

The completion of the integration marks an important milestone in STENOCARE's continued work to strengthen its Danish business and secure a broader portfolio of prescription-based medical cannabis products for Danish patients.

For additional information regarding STENOCARE, please contact:

Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO Phone: +45 31770060 E-mail: presse@stenocare.com

About STENOCARE A/S

STENOCARE A/S, founded in 2017, supplies prescription-based medical cannabis to patients in Denmark and internationally. It was the first company to receive permission from the Danish Medicines Agency to import, distribute, cultivate, and produce medical cannabis. Today, STENOCARE sources its products from a selection of high-quality international suppliers that comply with the strict European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP). STENOCARE has developed a unique patented medical cannabis oil product, ASTRUM, which provides improved bioavailability of active ingredients for patients. The company has strategically invested in assets to operate within the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry, with products approved for sale in multiple countries.

www.stenocare.comwww.stenocare.dk