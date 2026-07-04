

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar recovered against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback recovered to 1.1435 against the euro, 1.3345 against the pound and 0.8039 against the franc, from its early lows of 1.1462, 1.3381 and 0.8010, respectively.



The greenback recovered to 161.39 against the yen, from an early fresh 2-week low of 160.48.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.12 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.82 against the franc and 162.00 against the yen.



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