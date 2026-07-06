

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japan stock market rebounded on Friday, one day after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 1,100 points or 1.7 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just beneath the 69,750-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to higher on easing Middle East tensions and hopes that the Federal Reserve will not tighten its monetary policy for now. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were closed for Independence Day, and the Asian markets are expected to tick higher as well.



The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and automobile producers, while the technology stocks were mixed.



For the day, the index jumped 1,010.92 points or 1.47 percent at finish at 69,744.07 after trading between 67,609.49 and 69,788.03.



Among the actives, Nissan Motor rose 0.35 percent, while Mazda Motor accelerated 2.38 percent, Toyota Motor climbed 1.25 percent, Honda Motor and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial both vaulted 1.51 percent, Softbank Group fell 0.42 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial collected 0.60 percent, Mizuho Financial expanded 1.32 percent, Mitsubishi Electric added 0.52 percent, Sony Group jumped 1.50 percent, Panasonic Holdings sank 0.55 percent and Hitachi slumped 1.16 percent.



There is no lead from Wall Street, but the major European markets saw modest gains thanks to easing Middle East tensions.



The UK's FTSE 100 gained 0.25%, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 moved up 0.78% and 0.39%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI closed 0.5% up.



Germany's DAX hit a new all-time high, while France's CAC 40 climbed to its best levels since February 2026.



Disappointing U.S. employment data also gave the markets a lift as it fueled hopes that the Federal Reserve may not tighten its monetary policy in the near future.



Oil prices held steady on Friday but headed for their fourth straight weekly loss on eased concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery edged up 0.2 percent to $68.84 per barrel.



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