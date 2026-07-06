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WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Xetra
06.07.26 | 09:31
9,742 Euro
+1,63 % +0,156
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,7469,76209:48
9,7549,75609:49
PR Newswire
06.07.2026 09:06 Uhr
150 Leser
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Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period June 29 - July 3, 2026

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period June 29 - July 3, 2026, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ("Ericsson") (LEI code 549300W9JLPW15XIFM52) repurchased own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0000108656) as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average share
price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction
value (SEK)

29/06/2026

400,000

107.2335

42,893,400.00

30/06/2026

500,000

108.6309

54,315,450.00

01/07/2026

800,000

106.2262

84,980,960.00

02/07/2026

800,000

106.5589

85,247,120.00

03/07/2026

600,000

106.4465

63,867,900.00

Total

3,100,000

106.8725

331,304,830.00

The share repurchases are a part of the share buyback program of up to SEK 15,000,000,000 which Ericsson announced on April 16, 2026, and which runs between April 23, 2026, and March 31, 2027, at the latest. The Board of Directors intends to propose to the 2027 Annual General Meeting that the repurchased shares, other than those used to fulfil Ericsson's obligations under its share-related incentive programs, are cancelled.

The share buyback program is executed in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing MAR (the Safe Harbour Regulation).

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE on behalf of Ericsson. A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Following the repurchases above, Ericsson's holding of treasury stock amounts to 67,098,958 Class B shares. There are in total 3,371,351,735 shares in Ericsson, 261,755,983 shares of Class A and 3,109,595,752 shares of Class B.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

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MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

Investors
Daniel Morris, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +44 7386 657217
E-mail: investor.relations@ericsson.com

Lena Häggblom, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 72 593 27 78
E-mail: lena.haggblom@ericsson.com

Alan Ganson, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 267 27 30
E-mail: alan.ganson@ericsson.com

Media
Ralf Bagner, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46761284789
E-mail: ralf.bagner@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/share-buybacks-in-ericsson-during-the-period-june-29---july-3--2026,c4371192

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4371192/4181599.pdf

Share buybacks in Ericsson during the period June 29-July 3 2026

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15448/4371192/abcbd724572ab400.xlsx

Daily Ericsson Share Buyback Report

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/share-buybacks-in-ericsson-during-the-period-june-29--july-3-2026-302818167.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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