Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 06
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 03 July 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 03 July 2026 925.81 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 919.65 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
06 July 2026
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