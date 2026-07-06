

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to 4-day lows of 0.5680 against the U.S. dollar and 2.0111 against the euro, from early highs of 0.5704 and 2.0059, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to a 5-day low of 1.2201 from an early high of 1.2163.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.55 against the greenback, 2.02 against the euro and 1.23 against the aussie.



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