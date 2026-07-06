Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from an additional four drill holes in the Main Zone at the Bald Hill Antimony Property. The drill holes are part of the current drill program of approximately 18,000 meters intended to expand the mineralization in the Main Zone and explore the New Zones identified on the property.

Highlights

High-grade values included 13.14 % Antimony (Sb) in drill hole BH-26-20 and 16.65% Sb and 33.40 % Sb In drillhole BH-26-25.

Thickness of these intersected mineralized zones average approximately 4.5 meters with a mineralized zone of 15.9 meters in drill hole BH-26-27.

Current results include four drill holes which were drilled from the west side into the Main Zone.

All holes intersected antimony-bearing stibnite.

The intersections are predominantly at depths of approximately 100 to 150 meters below surface. With one zone at a depth of 260 meters.

The drill hole intersections often include multiple zones of mineralization. For example, drill hole BHW-26-25 intersected three zones over a drill hole length of over 44 meters

Table 1: Average Assay Results for Samples from Four Recently Completed Drill Holes in the Main Zone at Bald Hill.

Intersections Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Assay (Sb%) BH-26-17 260.60 263.85 3.25 0.67 BH-26-20 91.50 93.95 2.45 13.14 BH-26-25 96.95 102.00 5.05 16.65 Including 98.40 99.50 1.10 33.40 and 129.95 132.95 3.00 1.42 and 143.75 144.20 0.45 4.94 BH-26-27 136.85 152.80 15.95 0.36





Figure 1: Locations of Drill holes BH-26-17, BH-26-20, BH-26-25 and BH-26-27 at The Main Zone Bald Hill. Note: drilling was conducted from the east side to intersect the Main Zone. Only Reported Holes are labeled, other drill holes in the vicinity shown as circles.



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Mr. James Atkinson PGeo, CEO of Antimony Resources commented "These assays from drill holes in the Main Zone continue to return high-grade results. These holes are in the southern part of the Main Zone and were aimed to test the continuity of mineralization in the southern direction and to intersect areas where data is scarce. The focus of this drilling was to infill areas where there were "gaps" in the drilling and assay information. All four of the holes successfully intersected antimony mineralization and effectively detailed the southern part of the Main Zone.

As we have been describing, the current drill program in the Main Zone will be focused on expanding the known mineralization to the south and north and to depth. In addition, drilling will continue to provide information for the modeling of the Main Zone and eventually for the Maiden Resource Estimate.

Meanwhile, exploration in the New Zones is continuing with drilling on the Central Zone ongoing with over 2000 meters completed to intersect below the mineralization exposed in surface trenching (See Press Release Dated June 24th, 2026) samples from this drilling are currently at the laboratory and results can be expected in approximately two weeks."

Table 2: Mineralized Intersections. The Full Assays of the Mineralized Zones in BH-26-17, BH-26-20, BH-26-25 and BH-26-27

Drill Hole BH-26-17 ASSAYS SAMPLE FROM TO Length (m) Sb (ppm) Sb (%) Au (ppb) Au (g/t) As (ppm) As (%) Average 2305168 260.6 261.6 1.00 > 500 0.27 363 5520 0.63 2305169 261.6 262.4 0.80 > 500 1.50 479 3920 0.61 2305171 262.4 262.85 0.45 > 500 0.73 5 109 0.01 2305172 262.85 263.85 1.00 > 500 0.38 42 466 0.05 0.67 %Sb 3.25 m Drill Hole BH-26-20 2305259 91.5 92.4 0.90 > 500 0.09 < 5 117 0.01 2305261 92.4 93.2 0.80 > 500 40.10 456 0.456 82.9 0.84 2305262 93.2 93.95 0.75 466 0.05 48 0.048 3230 0.323 13.14 % Sb 2.45 m Drill Hole BH-26-25 2305421 96.95 97.45 0.50 > 500 4.27 1090 > 10000 2.53 2305422 97.45 97.88 0.43 > 500 29.60 1120 582 2.49 2305423 97.88 98.40 0.52 > 500 4.90 785 7030 1.98 Including 2305424 98.40 99.00 1.10 > 500 31.30 763 149 1.01 32.74 % Sb 2305425 99.00 99.50 0.50 > 500 35.90 1090 317 1.74 1.10 M 2305426 99.50 99.80 0.30 > 500 6.84 133 992 0.64 2305427 99.80 100.45 0.65 > 500 15.90 559 509 1.29 2305428 100.45 100.95 0.50 > 500 16.40 248 156 0.52 2305429 100.95 102.00 1.05 > 500 1.92 232 9420 1.42 16.65 % Sb And 5.55 m 2305446 129.95 130.60 0.65 379 0.04 30 2900 2305447 130.60 131.45 0.85 > 500 3.45 74 0.1 > 10000 3.90 2305448 131.95 132.95 1.00 > 500 0.59 8 1930 0.21 1.42% Sb And 3.00 m 2305457 143.75 144.20 0.45 > 500 4.94 < 5 6.3 < 0.01 2305458 152.00 153.00 1.00 > 500 0.22 79 0.1 1760 0.19 4.94 % Sb 1.0 m Drill Hole BH-26-27 2305481 136.85 137.65 0.80 > 500 0.06 28 443 0.1 2305482 137.65 138.10 0.45 > 500 0.72 29 725 0.1 2305483 138.10 139.10 1.00 339 0.03 < 5 < 0.005 352 0.0 2305484 139.10 139.85 0.75 > 500 0.91 301 0.3 > 10000 2.2 2305485 139.85 140.35 0.50 124 0.01 73 0.1 3380 0.3 2305486 140.35 141.80 1.45 106 0.01 < 5 76.2 0.0 2305487 141.80 142.80 1.00 > 500 0.10 81 0.1 6870 0.8 2305488 142.80 143.80 1.00 > 500 1.09 146 0.1 5370 0.7 2305489 143.80 144.80 1.00 183 0.02 508 0.5 8330 0.8 2305491 144.80 145.80 1.00 > 500 0.09 640 0.6 > 10000 3.0 2305492 145.80 146.65 0.85 > 500 0.65 86 0.1 4470 0.5 2305493 146.65 147.00 0.35 > 500 1.68 62 0.1 581 0.1 2305494 147.00 148.00 1.00 > 500 0.69 11 343 0.0 2305495 148.00 149.00 1.00 > 500 0.17 214 0.2 2000 0.2 2305496 149.00 149.80 0.80 316 0.03 131 0.1 1690 0.2 2305497 149.80 150.30 0.50 314 0.03 85 0.1 131 0.0 2305498 150.30 151.30 1.00 > 500 0.18 241 0.2 3650 0.4 2305499 151.30 152.30 1.00 > 500 0.89 17 124 0.0 0.36 % Sb 15.45 m

QA/QC

Samples from the drilling rigs are transported to our secure Core Handling Facility where they are examined by our geotechnical staff. Once the information on core conditions including RQD, lost core etc. are recorded and the core is confirmed to be intact and orderly it is logged and marked for sampling by our professional geological staff. The marked core for sampling is cut by diamond say one half is returned to the box for safekeeping and one half is placed in plastic bags. The bags are sealed and placed in larger canvas bags for shipment to the Activation Labs Processing facility in Fredericton where they are crushed and prepared for shipment to the assay lab in Ancaster Ontario. The samples are analyzed using Actlabs Method Code 1E3 Aqua Regia ICPOES for the multi element and Code 1A2 Fire Assay AA for gold.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) samples are inserted in the sample runs which include a known standard for antimony and gold, a core duplicate, a blank, and a pulp duplicate. Activation Labs also has standard QA/QC protocols which are reported with each assay batch.

Activation Laboratories in an internationally accredited assay Laboratory.

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

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Source: Antimony Resources Corp.