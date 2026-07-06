Wallenstam AB: Wallenstam's interim report Jan-Jun 2026

Hans Wallenstam, CEO, and Susann Linde, vice CEO and CFO, comment on the report at www.wallenstam.se/filmsandpresentations. The film will be released by 13.30 (CEST) at the latest.

January 1-June 30, 2026

The equity/assets ratio amounted to 43% (44) and the loan-to-value ratio was 48% (47).

Investment in new construction and reconstruction of properties amounted to SEK 1,388 million compared to SEK 1,052 million in the corresponding period last year.

On closing day, 1,277 apartments were under construction.

Rental income amounted to SEK 1,558 million (1,561).

Income from property management amounted to SEK 631 million (658), corresponding to SEK 2.00 per share (1.90).

Changes in value of investment properties amounted to SEK 405 million (337).

Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to SEK -217 million (-435).

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 781 million (532) and profit after tax amounted to SEK 652 million (557), equivalent to SEK 1.0 per share (0.9).

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 63.10, compared to SEK 62.10 on December 31, 2025.

April 1-June 30, 2026

Rental income amounted to SEK 789 million (790).

Income from property management amounted to SEK 338 million (344), corresponding to SEK 0.50 per share (0.50).

Changes in value of investment properties amounted to SEK 376 million (214).

Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to SEK -413 million (-534).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 210 million (-16), equivalent to SEK 0.3 per share (-0.0).

Comment from Hans Wallenstam, CEO:

"Just as in the previous quarter, our results and key performance indicators are stable, and our financial position remains strong. Our occupancy rate is 97%, which is in line with our ambition, and it is particularly pleasing that 91% of our commercial tenants are choosing to renew their leases. This feels like a good confirmation that we are doing the right things."

"It has been an eventful quarter for Wallenstam. We have put the new organization in place, continued to develop our properties, built new homes and taken a decision on the next chapter for our wind power operations. I look forward to following developments in our projects and properties during the rest of the year. There are many opportunities left to seize!"

For the complete report, please refer to the attached PDF.

For further information, please contact:

Susann Linde, vice CEO and CFO Wallenstam AB, tel. +46 31 20 00 00 or +46 705 17 11 34

www.wallenstam.se

This is information that Wallenstam is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CEST on July 6, 2026.

Wallenstam is a property company that manages, builds and develops properties for sustainable living and enterprise in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Uppsala. The property holding is valued at around SEK 72 billion and the customer base consists of around 12,800 households and 1,000 enterprises. The total lettable area is around 1.4 million sq m. The company's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.