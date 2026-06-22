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WKN: A14S60 | ISIN: SE0007100599 | Ticker-Symbol: SVHH
Tradegate
22.06.26 | 13:11
12,900 Euro
-0,58 % -0,075
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,88512,90513:27
12,89512,90013:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2026 10:10 Uhr
65 Leser
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Wallenstam AB: Wallenstam signs agreement for sustainability-linked loans with Handelsbanken

Wallenstam has signed the company's first agreement for sustainability-linked loans with Handelsbanken. The agreement is linked to the company's efforts to reduce energy consumption in its property portfolio, reduce emissions from its own operations in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and reduce emissions from its construction activities.

The sustainability-linked agreement covers all loans that are not already green loans with Handelsbanken. The terms are linked to predetermined sustainability targets in areas where Wallenstam has long been engaged in active and systematic work.

"We take a long-term approach to sustainability initiatives, and it therefore feels natural that parts of our financing should also be linked to these targets. The sustainability-linked loans create a clear connection to our operations," says Susann Linde, Vice CEO and CFO of Wallenstam.

Achievement of the targets will be monitored annually in accordance with an agreed process between the parties.

"We are pleased to develop, together with Wallenstam, a financing solution that supports the company's long-term sustainability work," says Emelie Persson Lindqvist, Head of Sustainable Finance, Debt Capital Markets at Handelsbanken.

For further information, please contact:
Susann Linde, Vice CEO and CFO Wallenstam AB, tel. +46 705 17 11 34

www.wallenstam.se

Wallenstam is a property company that manages, builds and develops properties for sustainable living and enterprise in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Uppsala. The property holding is valued at around SEK 71 billion and the customer base consists of around 12,800 households and 1,000 enterprises. The total lettable area is around 1.4 million sq m. The company's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.