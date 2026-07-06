

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen fell to a 5-day high of 185.40 against the euro and a 4-day low of 162.40 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 184.66 and 161.46, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to more than a 2-month low of 216.63 and nearly a 3-week low of 201.59 from early highs of 215.58 and 200.86, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the yen slipped to a 6-day low of 112.58 from an early high of 111.93.



The yen dropped to 4-day lows of 92.35 against the NZ dollar and 113.69 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 91.96 and 114.23, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 186.00 against the euro, 164.00 against the greenback, 217.00 against the pound, 203.00 against the franc, 114.00 against the aussie, 93.00 against the kiwi and 115.00 against the loonie.



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