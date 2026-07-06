

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales increased in May after a slight decline in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in May, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in April.



The rebound was attributed to strong performance in specialized stores. However, the overall performance was negatively affected by lower turnover in e-shops and hypermarkets and supermarkets, the agency said.



Sales at hyper- and supermarkets contracted 3.0 percent annually in May, though slower than the 7.3 percent plunge in April. Sales in e-shops were 12.9 percent lower, while the annual sales growth at specialized stores eased to 6.2 percent from 7.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent.



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