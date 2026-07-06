

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Fresh strength in the tech sector as well as relief following the soft job market update from the U.S. on Thursday has bolstered overall market sentiment.



According to the CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders, the likelihood of a quarter percent rate hike by the Fed in July is currently at 24 percent versus 18 percent on Thursday and 30 percent on Monday.



Wall Street Futures are directionless, even as markets wait for the minutes of the recent FOMC, due to be released on Thursday morning. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets too had finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index has firmed up amidst the Japanese yen's weakness. Bond yields mostly eased. However ten-year bond yields in Japan have hardened.



Crude oil prices have dropped around half a percent amidst OPEC+ agreeing to raise output targets. Gold prices have rallied close to a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading in positive territory.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,859.00, down 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,511.50, up 0.38% Germany's DAX at 25,796.62, up 0.00% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,655.80, down 0.22% France's CAC 40 at 8,515.80, up 0.09% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,401.36, down 0.18% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 69,844.00, up 0.14% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,831.00, down 0.15% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,041.24, down 0.06% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,616.32, up 1.14% South Korea's KOSPI at 8,051.33, down 0.46%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.06, up 0.20% EUR/USD at 1.1419, down 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.3340, down 0.09% USD/JPY at 162.32, up 0.58% AUD/USD at 0.6933, down 0.12% USD/CAD at 1.4218, up 0.14%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.456%, down 0.51% Germany at 2.9248%, down 0.27% France at 3.714%, down 0.32% U.K. at 4.7812%, down 0.16% Japan at 2.837%, up 2.34%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $71.71, down 0.57%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $68.33, down 0.52%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,164.61, up 0.94%. Silver Futures (Sep) at $62.51, up 2.37%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,813.05, up 0.24% Ethereum at $1,765.23, up 0.40% BNB at $579.21, up 0.78% XRP at $1.14, up 1.23% Solana at $80.33, up 0.26%



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