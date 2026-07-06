

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - At least 11 people were killed in Russia's attack on Kyiv using ballistic missiles and drones in the early hours of Monday.



It was the second major wave of Russian strikes on Kyiv in a week.



30 people were killed in aerial attacks on the Ukrainian capital on Thursday.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is expected to hold talks with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at the Nato summit in Turkey this week, had warned earlier that a second attack on Kyiv was imminent.



'This is typical of Putin: right after America's Independence Day and before the NATO Summit in Ankara,' Zelensky said Sunday on X ahead of the strikes.



'Any delay with missiles for our air defense... means the loss of lives, and it encourages Russia to continue the war,' Zelensky said, and appealed to the Trump administration to grant Ukraine licences to manufacture Patriot defence missiles.



29 ballistic missiles and 18 attack drones targeted 34 regions across Ukraine, according to the country's air force.



The attacks, using 'high-precision, long-range weapons', caused powe failure in Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Sevastopol and Dnipropetrovsk.



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