Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Quarterly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 06

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

6 July 2026

Quarterly Portfolio Update

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 11.7.8 the Company announces that, as at 30 June 2026, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets Residential Secure Income 0.62 GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.53 Achilles Investment Company 0.17 Total 1.32

The Company also announces that, as at 31 March 2026, the ten largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Inflation-Linked 10/08/2031 7.58 US Treasury 0.125% Inflation-Linked 15/01/2031 5.43 Japan Treasury 0.6% 01/01/2027 5.10 UK Treasury 0.75% Inflation-Linked 22/11/2033 3.99 US Treasury 0.125% Inflation-Linked 15/07/2031 3.81 US Treasury 0.125% Inflation-Linked 15/01/2032 3.43 US Treasury 1.75% Inflation-Linked 15/01/2034 3.07 UK Treasury 0.125% Inflation-Linked 22/03/2029 3.04 Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 2.81 UK Treasury 0.125% Inflation-Linked 22/11/2032 2.76 Total 41.02

The Company's full list of investments as at 30 June 2026 is available on the Company's website.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary