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WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
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CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.07.2026 14:00 Uhr
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Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Quarterly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 06

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

6 July 2026

Quarterly Portfolio Update

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 11.7.8 the Company announces that, as at 30 June 2026, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name

Percentage of net assets

Residential Secure Income

0.62

GCP Infrastructure Investments

0.53

Achilles Investment Company

0.17

Total

1.32

The Company also announces that, as at 31 March 2026, the ten largest investments were as follows:

Name

Percentage of net assets

UK Treasury 0.125% Inflation-Linked 10/08/2031

7.58

US Treasury 0.125% Inflation-Linked 15/01/2031

5.43

Japan Treasury 0.6% 01/01/2027

5.10

UK Treasury 0.75% Inflation-Linked 22/11/2033

3.99

US Treasury 0.125% Inflation-Linked 15/07/2031

3.81

US Treasury 0.125% Inflation-Linked 15/01/2032

3.43

US Treasury 1.75% Inflation-Linked 15/01/2034

3.07

UK Treasury 0.125% Inflation-Linked 22/03/2029

3.04

Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF

2.81

UK Treasury 0.125% Inflation-Linked 22/11/2032

2.76

Total

41.02

The Company's full list of investments as at 30 June 2026 is available on the Company's website.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.