Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 28 July 2026

Net Asset Value

As a result of the 10 for 1 share split which was effective on 23 July 2026, the Company's net asset value per ordinary share has been adjusted accordingly to reflect the increase in the Company's share capital.

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 27 July 2026, the unaudited net asset value per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, was:

Including income: 518.72p

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com