American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation Announces Attendance at the NAATBatt International Recycling Lifecycle Management Workshop

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), along with its minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, today announced their attendance at the NAATBatt International 9th Annual Recycling Lifecycle Management Workshop.

NAATBatt International 9th Annual Recycling Lifecycle Management Workshop

Date: July 7 - 8, 2026

Location: Michigan State University, MEC Center

Mark Jensen, ReElement's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Innovative Approaches to Recycling panel. Other panelists are Renata Arsenault, Ford Motor Co, David Klanecky, Cirba Solutions, Steve Cotton, Aqua Metals and Lincoln Miara, Arcam Corporation.

Chris Dreska, Chief Executive Officer of Electrified Materials - a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources, will also be in attendance. To arrange a meeting with Chris or Mark at the event, please reach out to them via LinkedIn - Chris Dreska - Mark Jensen.

The NAATBatt International 9th Annual Recycling Lifecycle Management Workshop examines the strategies of major automotive and stationary users of lithium batteries for battery recycling, the emerging battery and recycling technologies that may change those plans and the possible role of second life battery use in relieving pressure on the critical minerals supply chain. Visit the NAATBatt website to learn more about the workshop.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation has established a comprehensive solution platform across the rare earth and critical mineral supply chain, leveraging its affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation - a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. The Company is advancing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations.

These operations span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing and development, as well as recycling and manufacturing, enabling American Resources to aggregate and process diverse feedstocks while efficiently aligning supply with end-market demand.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model focused on scalable growth. Its streamlined approach enables the Company to expand its asset portfolio and meet increasing global demand across infrastructure, defense, technology, and electrification markets - while maximizing margins and maintaining cost discipline. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Electrified Materials Corporation

Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO") is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC). EMCO is an innovative recycler of metals and minerals serving advanced technology, commercial, and defense markets. The company specializes in preprocessing end-of-life magnets, batteries, and ferrous metals to help ensure a secure domestic supply of copper, aluminum, steel, rare earth elements, and battery materials. Through its partnership with ReElement Technologies Corporation, EMCO delivers a fully integrated solution that supports a resilient U.S. supply chain. For more information visit electrifiedmaterials.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-and-reelement-technologies-corporation-announces-a-1186920